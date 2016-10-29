Anil’s 27-month nightmare

His private life was scandalised, he has been dubbed a drug addict, and was heavily criticised by the public for running a programme in the Ministry of Sport that was deemed corrupt.

Hours after Justice Mira Dean-Armorer quashed the 2014 audit report into the controversial LifeSport programme on Monday, Anil Roberts was back after a 27-month hiatus.

Even though his name has not been called in the audit report, Roberts apologised to the “black youth” for being deprived a better life. He said it was the number one pain in his heart.

“I am apologising from the bottom of my heart to them,” he said.

He also exempted himself from any responsibility in ensuring the programme was more transparent.

“There are public servants and others who have the responsibility to implement, to create, to contract, to give services...ministers don’t get involved in that,” he said.

He added that if anyone was found guilty in LifeSport or otherwise, “they must pay the piper and the police must deal with them according to the laws of the land.”

Interviewed on Thursday at The Falls at West Mall, Roberts maintained that he had done “absolutely nothing wrong” and was looking forward “to coming back.”

“I am looking forward to coming back to do the job that I earned, the job that I worked hard for,” he said.

Roberts, 47, who lost 55 pounds eating healthy and training in the gym, said the time off gave him the chance to focus on himself and his family. With a serious face, he said he was not addicted to drugs and dismissed all reports and speculation that he was a drug user. He urged people to stop being judgmental.

Of the High Court ruling, he said, “What I am now enjoying is truth. I will let that soak in a bit. What happens in the future, I have no control over, but I can tell you that I am willing, ready and able to serve.”

Roberts said his career was cut short when former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar asked him to resign in July 2014 and he obliged. He said he was fine with her decision and held no animosity towards her.

He said he had worked hard to reach where he was. “I was helping thousands of people across Trinidad and Tobago in various spheres. We were building fantastic facilities for the future of Trinidad and Tobago.”

He added that he was forced to lose his job and career although his name was not mentioned in the audit report.

“You cannot even see my name written there. All that was said by people in the public outcry is that it fell under Anil.

“I worked hard. I sat back silently for 27 months while my name and my family’s name was maligned in the public domain.”

He described the waiting period as “a nightmare” but said he used the time to learn humility, patience, and strength.