Girl, 7, dies in Marabella

Seven-year-old Anisha Mohipath was excited about spending the Divali weekend at her big sister's home.

But tragedy struck around 12.15 am when a fire from an adjacent abandoned house spread to her sister Jiselle Lochan's house at Bayshore, Marabella.

While Lochan was burnt on her left shoulder, Anisha did not make it out of the house. Her charred remains were found in the rubble to the back portion of the house after fire officers extinguished the flames.

Her other siblings—a sister 12 and brother ten—and two-year-old nephew escaped unhurt.

Lochan said she was was sleeping in the same room with Mohipath but did not see her when the fire broke out.

"I thought she got out," Lochan said.

It is believed that a man who had set fire to another house on the street last Monday also started the fire at the abandoned house.

Police are searching for him.

Lochan said for now she will be staying at the home of relatives but would appreciate any assistance.