Govt spends US$.5m for flu shots

Government has spent approximately US$500,000 to acquire 100,000 doses of the influenza vaccine as they have begun ramping up the annual immunization drive to ensure the most vulnerable groups of people in society are inoculated against the flu.

Highly critical of the lack of protocols when he assumed office last year, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said they have since introduced a template which can be used by incoming ministers as to the placement of orders, collection and distribution of vaccines.

Revealing the vaccines had arrived in the country and the public would soon be advised of the schedule detailing the dates and health centres where the vaccines would be distributed, the minister said at-risk groups included all health workers, pregnant patients, children between six months and two years, smokers, and elderly people over 65, especially those already suffering from non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

Giving the assurance that it was "perfectly safe" for pregnant patients, Deyalsingh said several deaths had been recorded last year as a result of people contracting the flu in conjunction with other health complications.

He said of the eight deaths recorded last year, two were pregnant women.

Adding the vaccines were free of charge, Deyalsingh warned that people found not to be in one of the most at-risk groups would be turned away from health centres.

However, he said persons were free to visit their private physician to access the vaccine privately.

Private doctors would be provided with the vaccine for free, but would charge a service fee to dispense the injection.

An offer for free vaccination will also be extended to certain categories of public workers including army officers, immigration and customs officers.

Medical Director, Health Programmes and Technical Support Services, Ministry of Health, Dr Kumar Sundaraneedi, said the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) was a joint effort of the World Health Organization (WHO), Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the ministry.

He said based on the events which occurred in the 2015/2016 flu season, it was necessary to launch an influenza vaccine uptake campaign.