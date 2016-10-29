Pedestrian killed in Barataria

A 52-year-old man was killed on Friday night while attempting to cross the road in Barataria.

Around 9.20 pm on Friday, PC Loubon, attached to the Commissioner’s Office, was driving an unmarked vehicle assigned to the Office of the Commissioner of Police.

PC Loubon was heading in an easterly direction on Third Avenue, Barataria.

According to reports he saw a pedestrian, Wendell Joseph Archer, from 81 Esperanza Drive, Mt D’Or, Champs Fleurs, crossing from north to south.

Loubon applied brakes to his vehicle but said the brakes failed and Archer was hit.

Archer died at the scene.

The District Medical Officer visited the scene and the body was removed to the mortuary.

PC Loubon was interviewed by officers of the Barataria station and allowed to leave pending further enquiries.