Retiree shot in bar

Retired Ministry of Works employee Mohandass Ramasar also known as “Boysie” was a brave man.

So when he was offered a job seven months ago to run a bar he did not let fear of being robbed affect his decision to accept the offer.

Ramasar was shot during a robbery at a Play Whe and roulette business located on the same compound as the bar at Cipero Road, off San Fernando, on Friday. The 62-year-old father of three died on the way to the San Fernando General Hospital.

The incident took place after 4 pm.

Speaking at her Orchid Gardens home, Ramasar’s common-law wife Sumatee Ramsaroop, 54, said before the bar owner Zainool Tajudden offered her husband the job to run the bar he (Ramasar) used to hang out at the bar regularly.

“Before he start to run the bar I use to tell him I don’t like him liming at that bar.”

Recalling the ordeal, she said she and her husband were in the bar tending to patrons.

She said the two bandits went to the gambling machines operated by a Chinese man and woman.

“We did not know until someone ran out and say ‘Boysie look what they doing the girl.”

She said her husband who was behind the counter came out and they called the bar owner.

“My husband was in front the owner, I was next to him, when the two fellahs run off.

“One of them pulled out a gun and shot him, but is wild shots they fire. He got shot on the side. He was bleeding so much that I ask the owner to take him to the hospital. In the car blood was popping out of his mouth and his side.”

Describing her husband, a retired mason, as a brave person, she said, “The first month he opened the bar a gunman came by the front door but he did not get to take anything.”

She said there were no other incidents. Even though he was concerned about being robbed, she said, “It was like an extra dollar and it was close to home.” Ramsaroop and her husband shared a common-law relationship for 36 years.

An autopsy is expected to be performed at the Forensic Science Centre on Monday. Homicide detectives are investigating.