Rowley to talk Local Govt reform at today’s convention

Prime Minister and Political leader of the People's National Movement Dr Keith Rowley will update the population today on proposals for Local Government reform as he launches the party’s campaign for the November 28 polls at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

The PNM holds its 46th convention one month before the Local Government elections and will be presenting the party’s 137 candidates. This will be broadcasted live on television and radio.

Local Government Minister Franklin Khan confirmed that legislation for reform of the Local Government system is now being drafted by Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General Stuart Young.

Khan said: “Everything is in place and we are mobilised for the convention.”

He refused to divulge what would be the party’s selling point for this year’s campaign given that the reform which was promised before the polls did not happen but added, “all that is part of a policy document, just wait and listen to what the political leader has to say.”

The Guardian has been informed that the policy document which has already been approved by the Cabinet details the way forward for Local Government and will form the basis for the legislation. The reform will be “in keeping with the manifesto promises but will also take into account the view gleaned from the consultations which were held across the country on Local Government reform,” Khan said.

In May, Khan told the Parliament that even ahead of the legislative agenda in preparing the 2017 Budget the Cabinet approved the policy recommendation to beef up the municipal police forces to 100 officers per corporation. This means an additional 1,400 municipal police officers would be retained.

An allocation of $13.7 million has been made for the officers in the 2017 Budget.

Three posts being contested in today’s election

When the party meets today it would be the second time they are using the one-man-one-vote system which was introduced by Dr Rowley. Three posts are being contested in this election:

• Education Officer—there are three candidates Sigler Jack, Neil Parsanlal, a former information minister who is now chairman of Nalis, and John Paul Alexander.

• Youth Officer—Darryl Smith, Stephen Mathieson, and Chinua Alleyne are contesting this post.

• Party Welfare Officer—Joycelyn Bodden, a long-time party activist and Carolyn Washinton-Aigle are vying for this post.

Voting starts at 9 and ends at 2 pm.

Local Elections manifesto not ready

Meanwhile, Khan confirmed that the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Local Government elections is not yet ready. He said: “The manifesto is being prepared and will be made available in the coming weeks.”