Changes to the Cabinet of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will be announced after lunch on Monday.

Well-placed sources told Guardian Media that shake ups are coming in the Ministries of the Attorney General, National Security, Health, Foreign Affairs, Public Utilities, Sports and Energy.

In January, Prime Minister Rowley added Foreign Affairs Minister Dennis Moses and former Assistant Commissioner of Police, Toco/Sangre Grande MP Glenda Jennings Smith to the crime fighting arsenal at the Ministry of National Security.

But by Rowley’s own admission the fight against crime has been failing so much so that the PM told the PNM Convention on Sunday that “I propose to take a direct interest in overseeing a comprehensive review of the way in which community policing functions are introduced within the Police Service.”

Rowley lamented that billions of dollars were spent in the last two decades but yet still it was a “small deadly minority” who continue to act with impunity in the country.

The Prime Minister has been unhappy with the way Dillon has been handling the crime situation and may well do what Basdeo Panday did when he was Prime Minister and assume the National Security portfolio himself.

Sources say the Prime Minister also intends to move the Energy Minister Nicole Olivierre whose performance has been deemed as “lacklustere.”

Gerry Brooks is the man hinted to take the job he will be given a senatorial appointment. Brooks is currently the Chairman of the National Gas Company.

The Cabinet shake-up will also see changes in the Ministry of Health.

Minister Terrence Deyalsingh we are told will be shifted to another portfolio and the country may well see the return of Marlene Mc Donald, who on Sunday was retained as a deputy political leader of the PNM. McDonald is under probe by the Integrity Commission over allegations of hiring her spouse to work at her constituency office.

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon may return as Foreign Affairs Minister, a portfolio which she held under the former Patrick Manning administration and Stuart Young may be given the job as Attorney General.

Our sources say if the change is not made to the Office of the Attorney General Young may be brought in to the National Security Ministry where the Prime Minister feels he needs the strongest talent at this time.

Cabinet sources told the Guardian that the decision as to who stays and who goes rests solely with the Prime Minister.