Comedy queen Beulah dies

She was one of T&T’s iconic actresses with an infectious laugh, these were the words used to describe Shirley “Beulah” King, 73, who died yesterday just four days after her husband was laid to rest.

“This is so surreal. I remember her husband in his white car always waiting to pick her up after drama practice or plays. They were always meant to be together, so surreal,” actress Penelope Spencer said during a phone interview with the T&T Guardian yesterday.

King, the mother of three— two adopted children and one, biological son—was at a nursing home in Cunupia where she took in ill during the pre-dawn hours of yesterday. She was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility where she died shortly before 8 am.

For years King battled a series of medical issues, including diabetes, high blood pressure, osteo-arthritis, bronchitis and asthma. Three months ago she suffered a stroke and was hospitalised for over two months before being discharged and placed in a nursing home.

According to her only brother of six siblings, Francis Noy Francois, because of her bed-ridden state she was unable to attend her husband’s funeral last Friday.

King’s husband, Richard, died on October 21, after ailing for years.

Francois said he last spoke to his sister last Thursday while at the nursing home. “She was in very good spirits. She spoke a few confidential things with me which should have given me the sign that it was her last few days. I did go back to see her the next day but she was sleeping,” he added.

He described his sister as a leader. “She was very generous and made people laugh. She had it so natural because that type of humour and acting runs in the family but she was the only one that became popular from it when she was introduced to the late Freddie Kissoon. We were all so proud of her and her amazing acting skills,” he said.

Francois spoke of his sister right in front the very house that she grew up in at the corner of Francois and Freedom Streets, Enterprise, Chaguanas. Although she was born in Point Fortin in 1942 King grew up in Enterprise.

King’s colleague in theatre and friend, Spencer recalled that when she (Spencer) was a little girl growing up, she wanted to be just like King.

“I wanted to emulate that kind of comedy. Beulah and Freddie Kissoon were my inspiration to get in this business at one level.

“I remember the first time we had a scene together at a comedy show I was expecting to see that character that I saw on stage backstage but backstage Beulah was so humble and quiet and within herself. You wouldn’t even have known that she was backstage. When she was on stage she made her presence known,” she said.

In September 2015, King’s health took a turn for the worst when she suffered an asthma attack that caused her to lose consciousness. She was taken to the hospital where she was treated and warded in the Intensive Care Unit. While there, on November 20, King lost her three-bedroom house to a fire.

When she was discharged from the hospital King took to social media in a bid to get financial help to rebuild her home.

Her funeral will take place on Thursday from 2 pm at the Chaguanas Roman Catholic Church.