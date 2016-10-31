Hosein shocked by new role as minister

Former San Fernando Mayor Kazim Hosein reacted in shock yesterday to the announcement of his appointment as a senator and Minister of Rural Development and Local Government.

He replaces Franklin Khan who has been appointed Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, a portfolio formerly held by Nicole Olivierre who was given the axe in the second Cabinet reshuffle of the People’s National Movement (PNM) Government yesterday.

He is also the second Mayor of San Fernando to hold the Local Government portfolio. One of his predecessors, Marlene Coudray, who served as both CEO and mayor was elevated to that Cabinet position under the Kamla Persad-Bissessar People’s Partnership administration.

Ten minutes before an email announcing the changes to the composition of the Cabinet, Hosein said he received a telephone call informing him that he was scheduled to be sworn in as both a senator and Cabinet Minister later that afternoon.

“Is about ten minutes now I got that call,” he said shortly after 11 am yesterday.

“I was going about my normal business... hear nah, I shocked yes. To tell you the truth, I was so shocked when the caller said they will contact me later because today is the swearing in ceremony. I wanted to know if it was me the person was really talking to,” he added.

Hosein said up until Sunday evening, after the PNM’s convention and launch of Local Government elections, he accepted a nomination from the constituency to be an alderman and hopefully to be elected as mayor for a second term.

“I had no idea this was in the works,” Hosein said. However, Hosein, a former councillor and mayor on the San Fernando City Corporation, said he was humbled by the gesture of the Prime Minister to repose that kind of confidence in him.

“I am humbled. I am glad the Honourable Prime Minister has the confidence in me to do the job.”

“I am going to do the best job I can, just as I hope I did as the first citizen of San Fernando, I assure you,” he said.

A deeply religious practitioner of the Muslim faith, Hosein added: “I will not let down God, I am not going to let down myself, I am not going to let down the public and I will not let down my Prime Minister.”

The second generation mayor, his father, the late Rakeeb Hosein being the first Mayor of San Fernando in the family, said he would do his best in his new dispensation.

“Local government is a direct link with the people and people want simple things done. They want their drains cleaned, proper roads, street lights, public health issues addressed. I intend to connect with all of the mayors and chairmen and meet with them at least once a month,” he said.

For Hosein, there will not be any honeymoon, as the Local Government elections are scheduled for November 28.