Loaded gun found in Remand Prison

A loaded homemade gun was found behind the prison wall.

The weapon, with six rounds of .38 ammunition, was found hidden in the wall of cell ten at the Remand Section of the Golden Grove Prison, Arouca, last Wednesday.

Prison officials also found two footballs filled with marijuana, cellphones, chargers, cigarettes and knives yesterday at another prison facility.

The footballs, according to prison sources, were thrown over the wall of the Eastern Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre, Santa Rosa.

The T&T Guardian has been informed that prison authorities are reviewing CCTV footage which captured people involved in throwing the contraband items over the prison walls.