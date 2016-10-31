Rain brings floods in Chase Village

Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial is calling on the ministries of Local Government and Works to do major clearing of drains in her constituency. The opposition MP made the call yesterday after she visited residents of Chase Village, Chaguanas, whose homes were flooded following heavy rains, yesterday.

Ramdial said most drains in the area are clogged and filled with debris. She warned there could more flooding unless urgent action is taken. She said the flooding at Chase Village was caused by a collapsed underground drain.

The central division of the Ministry of Works is waiting for approval from Works Minister Fitzgerald Hinds for infrastructural work in the area. One of the affected residents, Harrynarine Persad, said it takes about 12 hours for the water to drain from his property which is located on the Southern Main Road.

He said flooding has damaged walls in his property which are on the verge of collapsing.

Ramdial said the Fire Service and staff from the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) assisted with pumping water out of flooded homes.