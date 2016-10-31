Rohan, Kazim in; Nicole, Ancil out

The PNM’s campaign manager for the 2015 general election Rohan Sinanan has been appointed Minister of Works and Transport, and former works minister Fitzgerald Hinds is the new Public Utilities Minister, in a reshuffle announced today by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley via a media release.

Sinanan, deputy political leader of the PNM, is expected to take the oath of office at President's House this afternoon.

Former Public Utilities Minister retired Brigadier Ancil Antoine has been axed along with former energy minister Nicole Olivierre who has been replaced by former Rural Development and Local Government minister Franklin Khan.

This means Olivierre and Antoine will be an MPs without portfolio.

Khan has been replaced in the ministry of Local Government and Rural Development by former San Fernando Mayor Kazim Hosein.

Hosein’s term as mayor ended just last week.

In making the announcements the Prime Minister’s office said the Office of the President had been advised to Revoke the appointments of Sarah Budhu as a Senator, revoke the appointment of Olivierre as Minister of Energy and Energy Industries; and to revoke the appointment of Antoine as Minister of Public Utilities.

President Anthony Carmona was also advised to:

· Reassign Franklin Khan from Minister of Rural Development and Local Government to Minister of Energy and Energy Industries;

· Appoint Kazim Hosein as Senator and Minister of Rural Development and Local Government;

· Reassign Fitzgerald Ethelbert Hinds from Minister of Works and Transport to Minister of Public Utilities;

· Appoint Rohan Sinanan, a Senator, as Minister of Works and Transport;

Stuart Young Minister will now be Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.