Rowley hits back at critics of PNM Divali show

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday criticised Opposition MPs for claiming the People’s National Movement (PNM) had insulted the Hindu religion when some of its ministers, including Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young, performed Bollywood songs at the party’s Divali function at Constantine Park, Macoya, on Thursday night.

Rowley said when former People’s Partnership minister Dr Roodal Moonilal danced at the Divali Nagar site in Chaguanas no one complained, nor did they claim to be insulted when others did similar things.

“Is it that they never sang a Christmas carol? Is it that they never put on an Afro headtie on Emancipation Day?” he asked. “So what is their problem with the PNM hosting a (Divali) Nagar function?”

Rowley said the Opposition “could find nothing to elevate themselves politically than to focus on an outstanding Divali Nagar function that the PNM held.” His comments evoked loud cheers of support from PNM officials and supporters at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

Earlier in his address at the party’s 46th annual convention, Rowley said Government is taking note of the vulnerable situation where the country’s four major power plants are all located in central and south Trinidad at Point Lisas, Penal, Couva and La Brea.

“This recent configuration leaves the East-West Corridor, the capital city and the densely populated north west very vulnerable, a situation which is currently attracting the attention of the Government of T&T,” he said.