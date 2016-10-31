Two held in HDC rent scam

Police have detained two people in connection with reports of breaking and entering and illegal occupancy of units at the Housing Development Corporation’s (HDC) Oasis Gardens.

The suspects were reportedly found with keys to several townhouses and single units where the locks had been changed. However, they claim they are victims of a scam, not the perpetrators.

They had been illegally occupying side by side units and had allegedly “rented” units to other illegal occupants, even providing rental agreements in some instances.

Investigations are continuing into the matter.

An HDC team led by managing director Brent Lyons and head of security Lorne Alexander are leading an audit and removal of illegal occupants from the units which are soon to be allocated.