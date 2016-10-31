Two held for murder at bar

Two men in their early 20s have been arrested for killing Mohandass Ramasir during a robbery at Tajudeen’s Bar on Cipero Road, last Friday. The suspects, who live close to the bar, spent the weekend being interrogated by officers of the Region Three Homicide Bureau.

Police said Ramasir, 62, of Balisier Avenue, Pleasantville, was liming at the bar at around 4.24 pm when three robbers entered the premises. They forced patrons to lie on the ground and robbed them of an undisclosed sum of cash, cell phones and jewelry.

Police said before leaving one of the gunmen fired a shot hitting Ramasir in the hip. He was taken to the San Fernando General hospital where he died. Police said the robbers were unmasked and they have obtained video surveillance footage from the scene.

Once investigations are completed, a senior officer is expected to make recommendations to the Director of Public Prosecutions for charges to be laid.

An autopsy is due to be done on Ramasir’s body at the Forensic Science Centre today.

• Anyone with information on the murder can contact the San Fernando Homicide Bureau.