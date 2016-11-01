Doodhai against CAC replacement

Newly-installed president of the T&T Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Lynsley Doodhai says his executive’s first order of business would be to address the continuing expansion of the Primary Curriculum Rewrite (PCR).

He said the PCR was akin to the Continuous Assessment Component (CAC) which was introduced in 2012 under the stewardship of former Education Minister Dr Tim Gopeesingh and scrapped in February last year by current Education Minister Anthony Garcia.

Doodhai said it was just another form of “pressure” on the shoulders of primary school pupils. He was speaking after an installation ceremony at the union’s Curepe head office yesterday.

He said the new executive was eager to resume the monthly meetings with the Ministry of Education during which it intended to raise the PCR matter. The first meeting is carded for tomorrow.

In response, Garcia said: “We will be willing to discuss the matter when we meet. We share a close relationship with all stakeholders and TTUTA is one such body.”

Immediate past president Davanand Sinanan urged the incoming executive to come together and work to promote and preserve teachers’ rights.

He acknowledged the mud-slinging during the recently concluded election campaign but said the time had come for all to “get on with the job.”

NEW executive

The new executive, led by Doodhai, includes first vice-president Marlon Seales; second vice- president Kryrla Robertson; third vice-president Darren Lee Him; returning general secretary Fitzroy Daniel and returning treasurer Gewan Durga.

Daniel’s position was unopposed while Durga retained his post.

Seales is the cousin of Michael Seales, president of the Police Service Social and Welfare Association.