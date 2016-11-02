Cepep withdraws injunction against Moonilal

The Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) has withdrawn its application for an injunction against former housing minister and Oroupouche East MP Roodal Moonilal.

At 9.30 am at the High Court in Port-of-SPain, Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh was scheduled to give judgment on the injunction preventing Moonilal from making allegations about CEPEP management.

Before Boodoodingh could give the judgement, CEPEP's attorney Elton Prescott said the State-run body no longer wished to pursue the matter.

As a result Jagdeo Singh, Moonilal's attorney said CEPEP should pay the legal costs of his client in defending the application as the case was "frivolous" and a waste of time.

Prescott attempted to challenge this but Justice Boodoosingh ordered that CEPEP pay Moonilal's legal costs.

Moonilal had initially filed a defamation lawsuit following a statement CEPEP had placed in the daily newspapers in August, on the misappropriation of $39.6 million in funds on construction projects in Moonilal’s constituency of Oropouche East.

The Member of Parliament had denied that the projects were undertaken in his constituency and later resorted to making certain statements against the operations of CEPEP, which it claimed was also defamatory.