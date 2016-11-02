T&T’s super middle boxer Sheldon Lawrence made it six wins in as many fights Sunday when he defeated Venezuela’s Jesus Bermudez in a six-round WBC Youth Pro League contest in Caracas,...
CIGARETTE BANDITS MURDER SECURITY GUARD IN MATURITA
Published:
Wednesday, November 2, 2016
Police are investigating the shooting death of a security guard in Maturita, Arima this morning.
Initial reports indicate that the killers came to rob a delivery truck of cigarettes.
According to reports, the guard was on security duty on the delivery truck when it stopped at a shop on Kingdom Drive, Maturita.
It was then that the assailants shot him and escaped with the vehicle, which was later found abandoned in the Heights of Guanapo, minus the cigarettes
