La Horquetta man shot dead

A La Horquetta man was murdered on Tuesday night after blocking off an open area in his backyard to prevent criminals from entering.

Marvin Bridgeman, 41, had gone to the police after being informed that criminal elements were stashing illicit items on his property. Bridgeman, a caterer for the Police Service, who was well known in the area, returned and started blocking off his yard.

On Tuesday night, a man came to Bridgeman's home and the two had an argument. Bridgeman left home and returned around 7 pm, when he was shot multiple times.

Police are still investigating.​