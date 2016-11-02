Wage freeze for public servants

There will be no wage increases for public servants for the negotiation period 2017 to 2020.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert has today announced a wage freeze for the public sector.

The announcement was made at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forum at the Hyatt Regency this morning.

The minister was part of a panel of global and regional leaders discussing the economic challenges facing the region.

In the audience was Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Dr Warren Smith, President of the Caribbean Development Bank.

The announcement by the government is expected to have a ripple effect across the private sector.