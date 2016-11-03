10 % wage hike for T&TEC workers

The Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU) and the T&T Electricity Commission (T&TEC) are expected to sign off on a collective agreement today.

While OWTU officials were tight-lipped about the settlement, Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced on Wednesday that Government would settle the T&TEC wage negotiations at 10 per cent —cost to the state of TT$500 million.

The negotiations had been ongoing since 2011.

The negotiations are expected to come to a close today at a meeting scheduled for 2 pm at T&TEC's Mt. Hope offices.

President General of the OWTU, Ancel Roget is expected to make an official statement following the meeting.

Roget also intends give an official response to the Minister of Finance's plan to offer 0/0/0 for public servants for the 2017/2020 negotiating period.