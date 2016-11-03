UNC seeks to keep six corporations, capture more

The United National Congress (UNC) will be launching its manifesto for the November 28 Local Government elections in the next few weeks.

Tabaquite MP Dr Suruj Rambachan, who is one of the strategists for the UNC campaign, told the T&T Guardian that the manifesto was complete and had gone out to print. He said areas it covered would be released by the political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar as the party continued its series of public meetings.

The UNC is contesting all 137 seats in the 14 regional corporations across the country. Rambachan said the party would hold its first national meeting tomorrow, in Fyzabad. The party had been presenting its candidates for the polls at its Monday night forum.

At the October 17 Monday night meeting in Diego Martin, candidates for the Diego Martin Regional Corporation were presented.

Rambachan said the party has focused its campaign on “working harder for the people’s future.” He said there had been “a colossal betrayal by the ruling People’s National Movement who have failed to deliver on several promises which they made.”

He said in the manifesto the UNC philosophy was “based on consensus and participation by the people in nation-building so people will have a genuine say in what they are doing.”

Rambachan said the UNC had a “track record of delivering at a phenomenal rate. He said: “We brought services and quality care to the people, the proof is in the doing. We have a track record of delivery, they do not.” He said 13 months into office, the PNM had nothing tangible to show for it.”

Where did the $61 billion go?” he asked, adding: “There is no tangible evidence that people’s lives have improved.” According to Rambachan, all the projects which have been opened by the PNM were actually started by the former government. He said the party was “working very hard to regain what we lost.”

In 2013 the UNC won six of the 14 corporations and the PNM eight. Rambachan said: “We are hoping to retain all that we now hold and to make gains in the others.” He said on the ground “people are disappointed with the PNM, people feel cheated because the PNM is not delivering.”

Rambachan said the UNC campaign was being run by all MPs and senators with the political leader co-ordinating the campaign.

Asked whether there would be a launch similar to that held by the PNM on Sunday when it presented its 137 candidates at the party’s convention at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Rambachan said, “Not at this time.” He said the candidates were being presented in the regions and for this entire week there would be cottage meetings.

At the PNM launch of its Local Government campaign on Sunday, PNM political leader Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley rallied his forces telling them just as he did last September “I am calling you again.”

He reiterated his government’s commitment to Local Government reform, saying the objective is to improve the quality of life for households across the country.

The Prime Minister said the legislation that gives more autonomy to Local Government bodies would be ready by the middle of next year.