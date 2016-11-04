$145m housing contract for Elias

Emile Elias’ NH International (Caribbean) Ltd has been selected out of 12 local and international entities for the People’s National Movement Government’s first Public Private Partnership (PPP) housing project.

NH International landed itself a $145 million contract for the Housing Development Corporation’s (HDC) new Mahogany Court housing development at 72 Eastern Main Road, Mt Hope.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley turned the sod yesterday afternoon for the two-year project which is scheduled to start at the end of December.

Responding to questions about his and Rowley’s public friendship and whether it may have influenced the tendering process afterwards, Elias said he was told his tender was the lowest by a long way.

“If you ask the HDC maybe they will release the prices and you will know why we are getting the job,” he said.

As for his friendship with the PM, Elias said: “I support good governance and I have a lot of confidence in Dr Rowley’s integrity and leadership. So I think we are in safe hands.”

Elias said NH International, which is providing all the financing for the project, secured the money from First Citizens.

Also questioned about whether Elias’ friendship with Rowley may have influenced the tendering process, Housing Minister Randall Mitchell said the process was very fair.

Saying Price Waterhouse was the consultant, Mitchell said: “With respect to this particular project, the HDC completed a design/build/finance tender and after thorough review NH International (Caribbean) Ltd was selected as the preferred bidder.

“This particular project is estimated to cost $145 million and negotiations for the start of the project should be completed by December this year.”

Mitchell said payment to the contractor would come from the proceeds of the sale of Mahogany Court’s 160 units through mortgage arrangements facilitated by the T&T Mortgage Finance Company.

He said the HDC would still, however, be responsible for allocating successful applicants through the ministry’s allocation policy. The HDC has already pre-qualified close to 1,000 applicant’s from its database who met the requirements as prospective buyers for the units, he said.

Mitchell said in January this year the HDC had sent out requests for First Expressions of Interests via newspaper advertisements and an impressive number of potential partners had submitted proposals to enter into design/build/finance for the delivery of the HDC’s 2016 to 2018 housing construction programme.

He said the HDC Tenders’ Committee had reviewed and classified a listing of more than 20 promising housing development projects which would soon provide housing applicants with a wide range of housing opportunities.

During the ceremony, Rowley promised to “keep an eye” on the project, noting it will be viewed as a kind of test. He said one thing he did not want to see were cost overruns and delays, adding he trusts the contract will be so tight the contractor will deliver on time.