Constantine to head CNMG

Presenter and radio broadcaster Wendell Constantine has been appointed chief executive officer of State-owned CNMG on an acting basis, according to a release from the station.

The release yesterday stated that the appointment comes after an “exhaustive search, including public advertisements, the use of a local headhunting firm and selective interviews.”

He replaces Julian Rogers, who stepped down last month.

CNMG stated that Constantine joined the station after 30 years of experience in the industry, having started his career at the now defunct Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT) where he served as programme manager, producer/presenter and radio broadcaster. He was also the head of programming at the inception of the CNMG network for three years before assuming the position of communications and brand manager at BG Trinidad and Tobago from 2008 to 2016.

Constantine is a graduate of UWI (Mona, Jamaica) in mass communication and media studies. His LinkedIn profile states he was also a Ministry of Planning and Development communication specialist from 2002-2005. Attempts to contact Constantine, who was at CNMG for some time yesterday, were unsuccessful. (GA)