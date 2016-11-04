The billing was for “Trombone and Percussion—a Family Concert.” What the audience got was a memorable music lesson by two non-native University of T&T (UTT) faculty and leading members of the...
You are here
Cop's mother killed in city ambush
Published:
Friday, November 4, 2016
A woman was killed near Angie's Roti Shop on Picadilly Street this morning.
The shooter escaped by running up Bart Street East Dry River.
Early reports say the woman, Felicia Dyer-Francis is the mother of a police officer attached to Besson Street police station.
Dyer-Francis was reportedly on her way to church, in a white Tiida vehicle, when the incident took place.
The shooting took place at 11 am and Dyer-Francis died at hospital.
Police believe the woman's murder is linked to her son's jobs.
More as this story develops.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online