A woman was killed near Angie's Roti Shop on Picadilly Street this morning.

The shooter escaped by running up Bart Street East Dry River.

Early reports say the woman, Felicia Dyer-Francis is the mother of a police officer attached to Besson Street police station.

Dyer-Francis was reportedly on her way to church, in a white Tiida vehicle, when the incident took place.

The shooting took place at 11 am and Dyer-Francis died at hospital.

Police believe the woman's murder is linked to her son's jobs.

More as this story develops.