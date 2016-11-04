You are here

Cop's mother killed in city ambush

Jensen La Vende
Published: 
Friday, November 4, 2016

A woman was killed near Angie's Roti Shop on Picadilly Street this morning.

 

The shooter escaped by running up Bart Street East Dry River.

 

Early reports say the woman, Felicia Dyer-Francis is the mother of a police officer attached to Besson Street police station.

 

Dyer-Francis was reportedly on her way to church, in a white Tiida vehicle, when the incident took place.

 

The shooting took place at 11 am and Dyer-Francis died at hospital.

 

Police believe the woman's murder is linked to her son's jobs.

 

More as this story develops.

