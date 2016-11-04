Hero granny terrifying scratch bomb tale

In a desperate act to save her granddaughter’s life, a Talparo woman snatched a lighted scratch bomb from next to the child and tried to hurl out of a car window on Divali night.

The scratch bomb was thrown into the car as the family were on an outing.

While Sally-Ann Cuffie heroic act saved the child, the exploding device blew both of her thumbs off and split her right palm open.

Her left index finger was also mangled in the explosion.

From her bedside at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex on Friday, Cuffie, 48, recounted the horrifying ordeal.

