Hunt for suspect in Picadilly Street murder
Published:
Friday, November 4, 2016
Police have blocked off parts of Picadilly Street, Port-of-Spain as they investigate the murder of a woman, who was killed in her car while headed to church this morning.
The woman, Felicia Dyer-Francis was killed near Angie's Roti Shop on Picadilly Street this morning.
The shooter escaped by running up Bart Street East Dry River.
Early reports say Dyer-Francis is the mother of a police officer attached to Besson Street police station.
The shooting took place at 11 am and Dyer-Francis died at hospital.
Police believe the woman's murder is linked to her son's jobs.
