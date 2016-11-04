You are here

Hunt for suspect in Picadilly Street murder

Jensen La Vende
Published: 
Friday, November 4, 2016
Piccadilly street Port of Spain is currently cordoned off following the murder of a woman. PHOTO: Abraham Diaz

Police have blocked off parts of Picadilly Street, Port-of-Spain as they investigate the murder of a woman, who was killed in her car while headed to church this morning.

The woman, Felicia Dyer-Francis was killed near Angie's Roti Shop on Picadilly Street this morning.

 

The shooter escaped by running up Bart Street East Dry River.

 

Early reports say Dyer-Francis is the mother of a police officer attached to Besson Street police station.

 

The shooting took place at 11 am and Dyer-Francis died at hospital.

 

Police believe the woman's murder is linked to her son's jobs.

