Hunt for suspect in Picadilly Street murder

Police have blocked off parts of Picadilly Street, Port-of-Spain as they investigate the murder of a woman, who was killed in her car while headed to church this morning.

The woman, Felicia Dyer-Francis was killed near Angie's Roti Shop on Picadilly Street this morning.

The shooter escaped by running up Bart Street East Dry River.

Early reports say Dyer-Francis is the mother of a police officer attached to Besson Street police station.

The shooting took place at 11 am and Dyer-Francis died at hospital.

Police believe the woman's murder is linked to her son's jobs.