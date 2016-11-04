Man slain hours before court appearance

On the eve of his court appearance for gun possession, Fyzabad father Paul Fenton was shot dead on Thursday night.

Police said Fenton, 33, a construction worker of New City Avenue, had several pending court matters and was recently released from prison earlier this year after serving a two-year sentence for firearm possession. About two months ago, he was again charged by Sgt Gokool of the Fyzabad CID for gun possession. He was expected to reappear at the Siparia Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

But according to reports, Fenton had just left home around 10 pm on Thursday and was walking along John Jules Trace when two gunmen ran up behind him and opened fire. Fenton attempted to outrun his attackers, but was shot several times and collapsed at the adjacent Evelyn Avenue where he died.

Fyzabad police responded and searched the area for the suspects but were unsuccessful. Up to yesterday no one had been arrested and investigators were yet to determine a motive.

Fenton’s cousin Melisa Maitland said she believed he was going to his mother’s home to sleep last night when he was attacked.

“Normally he would sleep by his mother and pass right by me in the morning to go to work. On Thursday he came home here, then went down the hill by his wife. When he was coming back, people said two gunmen began firing shots at him and he ran onto Evelyn Avenue and he died there on the spot. We honestly don’t know why he was killed. We’re hearing all kinds of things, but I can’t really say,” Maitland said.