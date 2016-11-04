Marissa off to hospital

Marissa Nelson, the 600-pound woman who cried out for medical help in the T&T Guardian two months ago, was finally admitted to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC), Mt Hope, yesterday to undergo weight loss treatment.

Nelson was hoisted by a forklift onto the tray of an army truck by a team of North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) officials, army officers from Camp Cumuto and fire officers.

Fire officers used caution tape stretched across the entrance of Johnson Street, where Nelson lives, while a fire tender and two army truck were strategically parked on the road to shield Nelson from being photographed.

However, army officials prevented the T&T Guardian from taking photos of her removal. At one point soldiers became confrontational with photographer Abraham Diaz as they demanded that he desist from taking photographs even though he was in a public space.

NCRHA officials then stated that Nelson was now a patient of the EWMSC and needed her privacy.

Before biding farewell to her 68-year-old mother Sylvia, an amputee, Nelson prayed and asked God to give her courage and strength to start a new chapter in her life.

“From today my life is going to start afresh. God, let everything go smoothly in your name,” Nelson, 32, said with clasped hands.

Overcome with emotions, Nelson broke down in tears and had to be consoled by her caregiver.

“It’s hard to believe that this is happening. I want to thank the Guardian and CNC3 news for highlighting my plight and going the distance with me. I had really given up hope and you guys renewed my spirit.”

Nelson also heaped praises on Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and other Government Ministers for intervening.

She said she was told when she arrived at EWMSC she would be placed in a private room, away from the glare of the public.

Nelson will utilise a bed to accommodate her size which the Ministry of Health has purchased for her.

“There a team of doctors, including dieticians and physiotherapists, who will work with me to lose the weight,” she said.

Once the weight is shed, Nelson said two surgeries would be done by the country’s leading gastric bypass surgeon, Dr Dilip Dan.

Nelson said she knew her journey would be tough but she intended to go the full distance.

“My mother’s greatest wish is to see me walk again. I am not going to disappoint her,”she added.

From 10 am yesterday, there was a beehive of activity at Nelson’s home. A team of 30 men, comprising soldiers, fire officers and NCRHA officials, converged to get Nelson moved out her home and to the hospital.

The soldiers were called in to bodily lift Nelson off her queen-sized bed. She was placed on a smaller bed, which was wheeled out of the house into the roadway. Using a forklift, the army then hoisted Nelson’s bed onto the tray of an enclosed army truck and whisked her away.

In September, Nelson pleaded with the Government to provide specialist care, urgent medication and a 24-hour caregiver, which led to an outpouring of support.

She suffers with lymphoedema which left her limbs enormously swollen and overweight. For the past four years Nelson had complained that she had been confined to her bed because of her medical condition and obesity.