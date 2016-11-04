No 0-0-0 policy

Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s stated 0-0-0 start-up basis for public sector negotiations was a speculative position and an “opening gambit,” Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says.

The PM appeared at yesterday’s weekly post-Cabinet media conference to explain the matter further, following public sector unease over Imbert’s statements on Wednesday about a public sector wage restraint drive and 0-0-0 start-up basis for the upcoming three-year negotiation period.

Imbert’s statements first sparked confusion after the media and trade unions interpreted “wage restraint” as a “wage freeze.” Imbert then had to quickly clarify the situation, saying there is no “wage freeze.”

Various unions have taken issue with the situation, including the Public Services Association, which called for workers not to vote for the People’s National Movement (PNM) in the November 28 Local Government polls.

In the wake of reactions, Rowley yesterday reinforced Imbert’s later statement that there was no wage “freeze” but only wage restraint. Rowley said the 0-0-0 was a “speculative position not a statement of substance.”

He said Imbert had meant the 0-0-0 description was an “opening gambit” and even if it was an “opening gambit,” the collective bargaining process would treat with that. But he said no 0-0-0-offer had been made and he was not aware of any negotiation on the table in which Government had offered 0-0-0.

The PM said the average person had a reasonable view that “things are not where we will like them to be and what we expect is that we would all not conduct matters in a way that we would expect to get more from less.”

He said that was why he had said before that there would be no increase in ministers’ emoluments until there is an increase in T&T’s economic circumstances. He said it’s Government’s objective that improvement will come “...and the benefits are to shared by all.”

Rowley said as Government went forward in treating with Government employees—and that also sets the tone for the national community and private sector—the administration expected whatever improvements in the economy would also reflect in improvements “people can expect in their place of claim.”

He added: “But we had caution against anticipating greater improvements or increases than the economy has made, so when (Imbert) spoke of restraint, it’s exactly that. Wage increase—restraint. Therefore we can’t get more from less. But even if it’s less than we are accustomed to, there should be something to be had.”

He said Imbert had explained the issue as it “wasn’t properly understood and what Imbert was saying was that all things being equal, we will get by with restraint.”

Rowley said the state had no intention of throwing the collective bargaining process out the window.

Asked about Imbert’s attitude in the way he seemed to joke on Wednesday that Government might raise fuel prices further next April since people “hadn’t rioted yet,” Rowley said the situation may involve a “bedside manner” issue.

“I’m addressing it,” he added.

Rowley said Government didn’t intend to measure impact on policy by public disorder. He said he had confidence the policies were humane and manageable and there would be no need for negative responses.

On a threatened OWTU shutdown, Rowley said the OWTU, an experienced union, knew a shutdown was not the best way to approach a national problem and a confrontation to preserve the status quo was not recommended.

Kamla invited to war

Let’s do this, Opposition Leader.

With these words, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday invited Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to join him in prosecuting the “war” which Government began in court on Wednesday against those who have allegedly removed public monies through conspiracy.

“Some people will face the court and in so far as we are able to, we will make every effort to recover public monies which have been removed. That’s the war we have declared,” Rowley added.

He was responding to Persad-Bissessar’s accusation that his Government had declared war on the working class by instituting a wage “freeze.” The PM said Government’s “real war” is with those who have allegedly stolen from the State and Persad-Bissessar should join him in prosecuting that.

He announced that Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi on Wednesday filed the first court action in Government’s complaint against people who “improperly removed public money for their benefit through conspiracy.” The matter allegedly involves nine former Housing Development Corporation personnel. ​