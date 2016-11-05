A 20-year-old man was shot and killed while liming with friends in Mt D'Or during the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to reports, Zachary Roberts, who lived on Private Road, was with friends at the corner of First Avenue and Mt Lambert Circular Road when they were approached by a man who pulled out a firearm and started shooting at Roberts.

Eyewitnesses said the shooter was of African descent with light brown complexion, low-cut hair, and about five feet, six inches tall.

Officers including Sgt Benjamin, Cpl Dass and PC Dillon visited the scene.

Investigations are continuing.