Women join senior ranks

History was made in the Prisons Service after two female officers were promoted to the First Division for the first time in the 178 years of its existence.

The officers, Germaine DeGraff and Charmaine Johnson, were among six officers who were promoted to the rank of assistant superintendent yesterday at Prison Administrative offices, Phillip Street, Port-of-Spain.

The Prisons Service was established in 1838.

In an interview yesterday, general secretary of the Prison Officers Association Gerard Gordon said this historic occasion was important for the service.

“I want to big them up because it is a milestone in our history when we talking of women’s rights and breast cancer awareness. We even had a female prime minister (Kamla Persad-Bissessar). It is monumental not only for the Prisons Service but the country,” he said.

Gordon said the officers proved that they have the ability in the work environment to take up key leadership roles.

“Germaine DeGraff and Charmaine Johnson made history. I am excited and I look forward to the positive contribution that they both will make as they move onto this next factor in their career," he said.

Attempts to contact acting Commissioner of Prisons Cecil Duke proved futile but a release from the Prisons Service said that history was created ”when for the first time in its existence, women were promoted to the senior ranks of the service.”

DeGraff and Johnson were promoted to the rank of assistant superintendent along with Joseph Nelson, Wedd Eastman, Elvin Scanterbury and Curtis Guy.