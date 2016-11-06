Kamla: Expect higher cost of living

Cost of living is expected to increase in the coming months, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

There has been public outrage since Imbert announced government’s intention to offer 0-0-0 per cent wage increase to government workers between 2017 and 2020 at the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) forum at the Hyatt Regency in Port-of Spain on Wednesday.

At Friday night’s Local Government elections meeting, the United National Congress (UNC) leader once again called for Rowley to remove Imbert, saying that his statements had already restricted the Chief Personnel Officer from negotiating salaries. She also said the cost of living was set to rise with Imbert’s proposed increase in the cost of fuel and the introduction of property tax.

“In reality it means when you settle for zero, you end up poorer because there will be no adjustment for inflation or the natural rise in the cost of living. But worse than that, you will have to pay more taxes, including a property tax.

“Food prices are already too high and they will continue to rise along with everything else: transportation, school books, tuition, medicine…just about everything will cost more and your dollar will buy less.

“This is the Government that was cuddling with the unions just before the general election, signing MOUs and promising consultation and partnerships. Well that was the campaign; today we are seeing the betrayal. This is the Rowley Government declaring war on you,” Persad-Bissessar said.

She called on citizens to vote out the PNM, saying that it would send a strong signal to the Government that they were not satisfied.

Although using the same 2010 general election promise of change in people’s lives, she did not say much about the changes the UNC intends to make if they get the upper hand in the Local Government elections.