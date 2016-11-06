The party that wins Tunapuna wins local elections

Whoever wins the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation (TPRC) wins the Local Government elections, according to the results of the last three local polls.

In the 2003 Local Government elections the People’s National Movement (PNM) won the TPRC by claiming nine of the 13 electoral districts in the corporation which were up for grabs. The PNM won the elections that year.

When the next Local Government elections were held some seven years later on July 26, 2010, the number of electoral districts in the TPRC was increased to 15.

The People’s Partnership coalition gained control of the TPRC following the 2010 elections by claiming 11 out of the 15 electoral districts. The coalition won the general election that year.

The United National Congress (UNC) accounted for six of the People’s Partnership’s 11 electoral districts in the TPRC while the Congress of the People (COP) accounted for the remaining five.

When the last Local Government elections were held on October 21, 2013, the PNM managed to wrest control of the TPRC from the People’s Partnership.

The PNM won 12 out of the 15 electoral districts.

Out of the remaining three electoral districts, the COP won two and the Independent Liberal Party (ILP) won one. The PNM also won the Local Government elections.

One of the largest municipalities

The TPRC has one of the largest physical areas among the 14 municipalities.

It covers over 500 square kilometres with its boundaries extending from St Joseph in the West, to Wallerfield in the East, Blanchisseuse in the North, and Cunupia in the South. In the 2013 local elections the TPRC had 168,340 people on its electoral list.

According to the TPRC’s website “there are some 71 distinct local communities and they range from urban such as Curepe, St Augustine, Trincity, Tacarigua and Arouca to urban/commercial to rural/agriculture in nature such as Blanchisseuse, Brasso Seco, La Laja and Heights of Guanapo.”

The TPRC has established “Strategic Goals and Operational Strategies”.

The goals of the TPRC, according to its website, “are to alleviate poverty, encourage self-reliance and build a community of which its burgesses can be proud, to celebrate community achievements and to build civic pride” and in pursuance of the achievement of those goals the seven “specific objectives” were established.

What the people say

This week the Sunday Guardian visited the area under the responsibility of the TPRC to get the view of its burgesses on how the corporation has been matching up to its seven “specific objectives”.

Number one on its list, the TPRC said, is to “develop and enhance the region’s physical infrastructure”.

“This involves the naming and renaming of streets, parks and recreation grounds; the installation of signs on streets and other public places; the provision of street lights; the building and repairing of roads and bridges; the development of programmes to alleviate flooding; building and maintaining public business and recreational facilities,” the TPRC’s website stated.

Tacarigua resident June Antonia Nunes gave the TPRC a passing grade in this regard.

Nunes votes in the Caura/Paradise/ Tacarigua electoral district.

The UNC won this electoral district in the 2003 and 2010 Local Government elections before the PNM won it in 2013.

Nunes praised the TPRC for dredging the nearby Tacarigua River, recently building a much-needed box drain along Richard Street where she lives as well as placing a “Stop” sign at the street’s corner. The TPRC has also constructed a “Welcome to Tunapuna” sign over the Eastern Main Road.

While Nunes was able to point out some of the work done by the TPRC, there were also some signs where the corporation fell short.

At least two street signs within a 50-metre distance were in need of much repair.

“To be honest I think the corporation really does a lot of work. I know people think they don’t do anything but they really work and I will vote this election because it makes a difference,” Nunes said.

The second goal outlined by the TPRC is “to develop policies aimed at increasing efficiency and effectiveness in the management of the Region’s resources”.

“The Corporation needs to develop policies that would establish mechanisms for continuous planning and assessment, enhancing its system of compliance and increasing its revenue base through the establishment of user fees and related initiatives,” the TPRC’s website states.

Steve Edwards, a vendor from Maracas/Santa Magarita, said he does not know if the TPRC has been able to accomplish this goal but he thinks that increasing the corporation’s revenue base is necessary.

The Maracas/Santa Margarita electoral district was won by the PNM in 2003.

In the 2010 elections, however, the electoral district was won by the COP. The PNM reclaimed the electoral district in 2013.

“I can’t give them a fair rating on that because I’m not sure how they get money but during the Local Government consultations the Government spoke about there being more efficiency with revenue for the corporations and I am all for that,” Edwards said.

The third goal stated by the TPRC is “to maintain the health of burgesses through the creation of an efficient Public Health system”.

“The achievement of this objective would affect the Region's environment. It is closely related to the enhancement of the physical infrastructure, and identifies the activities of garbage collection, clearing watercourses, grass cutting and rodent and pest control,” the TPRC website states.

Ruth Martin gave the TPRC a thumbs down with respect to this objective.

Martin is registered to vote in the D’Abadie/Carapo electoral district.

The PNM won this electoral district in 2003.

The UNC won the electoral district in 2010 before the PNM reclaimed it in 2013.

Martin said there was an issue with garbage collection at Wall Street in Peytonville.

When the Sunday Guardian visited there were discarded car tyres and mattresses thrown at the side of a major road.

Martin said there was also the issue of overgrown grass on the pavement.

The fourth objective is “to ensure the security of the Region through the establishment of an efficient Municipal Police Service.

“This objective is intended to improve the security of the region. It includes the construction of improved facilities for the Municipal Police, the acquisition and training of personnel to better serve the burgesses.”

Raoul David from Macoya/Trincity could not rate the TPRC in this regard but said he believed the Community Comfort Patrol (CCP) was doing a good job.

He said the TPRC, however, failed in its fifth objective “to develop a programme for unemployment relief.”

David said all the community has is the Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (Cepep).

The sixth objective is “to enhance sport and youth development in the Region.”

Gina Clarke from La Florissante/Cleaver said the Eddie Hart Savannah fulfils this.

“Everyone goes to Eddie Hart. There are two sets of exercise machines there. Every night it is full of life, every morning there are people also,” Clarke said.

She also said the TPRC fulfilled its seventh objective which is “to commemorate national festivals and celebrate community achievement”.

“We are a diverse area. We have all the races, all the religions and we celebrate all, and I think the TPRC tries to honour all,” she said.