Three dead in D’Abadie bloodbath

A father and son are among three people who were shot dead in a bloodbath in D’Abadie yesterday afternoon.

Five people in all were shot during the incident which took place around 3.20 pm yesterday.

Dead are Frank Joseph, his son Kevin Plaza, and Ricardo Singh.

Joseph’s other son, Roger Plaza, who was shot in his head during the incident was up to press time fighting for his life at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) in Mt Hope.

Searle Debisette-Noray was the fifth person shot in the incident. She was shot in her leg.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Acting Snr Supt McDonald Jacob described the situation as “totally ridiculous”.

“The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service will not continue tolerating these sort of murders. Our intention is to take a more proactive approach to our policing to deal with this scourge,” Jacob said.

“These murders are actually happening with some measure of impunity so we will introduce methods. We are asking the residents of Arima and surrounding areas to have some measure of tolerance with us because the methods that we will need to introduce may have some bit of inconvenience to them but at the end of the day it is to benefit all the residents of Arima and surrounding areas. So from today certain things will be happening,” he said.

Jacob called on anyone who may have information on the shooting to come forward, anonymously if necessary, by calling either Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS or 555.

“We will arrest this problem that is happening in the Northern Division,” Jacob said.

According to police reports, a group of people were liming at John Lane in D’Abadie when a white Nissan Tiida vehicle with no licence plates turned onto the street.

The occupants of the vehicle opened fire on the group. They are believed to have used automatic weapons as over two dozen bullets were said to have been recovered at the scene.

As the gunmen opened fire some of the persons attempted to escape by running into nearby yards.

The gunmen exited the car and gave chase.

Debisette-Noray, who was hanging out clothes to dry, was hit by a stray bullet.

Joseph and Plaza died on the scene.

Singh was rushed to the EWMSC where he died on arrival.

Roger Plaza was listed in critical condition at the hospital up to press time.

Debisette-Noray was listed in a stable condition.

Investigations are continuing.