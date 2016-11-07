Bleak Christmas for axed media workers

Kendelle Crepin, a sub-editor for the past nine years who was among 33 workers axed by One Caribbean Media (OCM), says he might be forced to sell his car to survive financially.

Crepin, 34, of Chaguanas, said while he has no children to look after he has loans and expressed concern that he would not be able to honour the payments.

And faced with a bleak Christmas he said plans for the holiday season have been put on the backburner.

Crepin, like the other workers including those from the television station, TV6, received letters on Friday informing them to attend meetings yesterday with the human resources department.

The workers gathered at the Brian Lara Promenade in Port-of-Spain yesterday as they held discussions with Mario Als, deputy president of the Banking, Insurance and General Workers Union (BIGWU).

Crepin said the letter issued by the company was merely a formality, as some staff members had seen the layoffs coming.

“They just told us there were redundancies throughout the company and it was unfortunate that they had to let some people go.

“They said it was a necessary step. I don’t think there were as many redundancies as the company said and a lot of people were shocked by the quick notice,” Crepin said.

He said he expected to receive a severance package which would represent a percentage of his salary but this money could only last a couple of months.

Saying that he was a “bit shocked,” Crepin said he had already put things in place to get another job.

One photographer, based in the south bureau, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he had worked for the company for the past five years and was also shocked he was fired.

With a young child to take care of he said he had faith in God that things would work out.

Trinidad Express branch president for BIGWU, Jamie Phillip, said the company’s decision came as a shock, as the union had believed negotiations were still ongoing with the company over the positions which were selected to be made redundant and the quantity of staff earmarked for dismissal.

Als who encouraged workers not to be discouraged said the union was not formally notified by the company.

He said the union intends to negotiate with the company with the hope of getting some of the letters rescinded. He claimed there were several breaches of the law including not engaging in an appropriate consultation with the union.

The 33 employees include 25 workers from the Express and eight employees from TV6.

Some employees at the Trinidad Express’ newsroom said the move has left workers demoralised.

Some 49 workers from the company’s production department were sent home in December last year but 17 were recalled as production deadlines were hit by staff shortages.

While the workers were aware of the pending retrenchment, many were not informed of the effect on their positions until they received their letters on Friday.

The workers suspect there will be another wave of retrenchment next year. The retrenchment follows a downturn in the economy leading to lower profit margins for the OCM group and the investment in automated technology.

Contacted yesterday, an official from the company’s human resources department, who did not want to be identified, said the matter was of a sensitive nature and no information could be divulged at this time.