Crab catcher goes as an independent

The head of a crab catchers’ association, a preacher, an assistant teacher and former national cricketer were some of the newcomers who were among several Local Government election candidates who filed their nomination papers at various venues yesterday.

Some candidates came out with their supporters, accompanied by music trucks and fanfare, but there were no reports of any irregularities.

At the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella, United National Congress chairman David Lee was at the venue supporting their candidates contesting for three seats in the San Fernando City Corporation.

Among them was former West Indies test spinner Raphick Jumadeen, who is contesting the Marabella East seat. Jumadeen is going up against People’s National Movement incumbent Arnold Soogrim, who shook hands with his opponent as he wished him all the best.

Lee said: “All nominations have been completed in the 14 corporations. Everything went smoothly, we did not have any hiccups, all 137 candidates in the 14 corporations have been filed.”

Asked to comment about the National Solidarity Assembly, Movement for Social Justice and Independent Liberal Party entering the race too, he said: “That is democracy at large and everyone has a choice to vote, but what they doing is really splitting the votes, and causing some dissension, so that it’s left to be seen. We can call it the PNM B team, C team, D team, F team. This is really a two-way fight between the PNM and the UNC and any other third party is really to spoil the system and the voting.”

Lee described the atmosphere at the stadium as very harmonious.

Across at another nomination venue at the San Fernando Academy for Performing Arts, the highlight of the morning was a Chinese dragon and drums which accompanied PNM candidates Naigum Joseph and Anderson Williams, who are vying for Springvale/Paradise and Les Effort West/La Romaine, respectively. Coming up against Joseph on a UNC ticket is newcomer Colin Lezama, a lay preacher with the Presbyterian church who believes he can bring a “change and comfort” in the lives of people.

“People are disenchanted, they want something different, they want something fresh,” he said.

Former PNM parliamentary secretary and deputy mayor Junia Regrello, who was at the SAPA filing office, said: “San Fernando is complete. There were no hiccups at all. Now we have to move forward and transform Local Government.”

Also throwing his hat into the ring was Avenash Singh, 29, an assistant teacher at Woodland Hindu School who is fighting on a UNC ticket for the Siparia West/Fyzabad district.

“People like the new face in politics. For last three years they have been neglected in that district,” he said.

Fyzabad MP Lackram Bodoe said all their candidates filed papers for the nine electoral districts in the Siparia Regional Corporation without any problems. He said November 28 will be the first opportunity for the citizenry to send a clear message to the 14-month old Dr Keith Rowley-led administration that they are not happy.

Contesting the Avocat North/San Francique North seat on an independent ticket is head of the Oropouche Crab Catchers Association Robert Nandlal, who promised to be a voice for the poor and unemployed in that area if elected. Nandlal, who owns a grocery, said he sent a petition with 700 names to the UNC after it had completed its screening of candidates and asked them to consider him as a potential candidate. He got no response, hence his decision to fight on as an independent.