Woman chopped to death

Mystery surrounds the murder of Guapo mother Amanda Mayers, who died at the Point Fortin Area Hospital after being chopped in the head on Sunday.

Her mother, Mellina Mayers, told the T&T Guardian yesterday that her daughter got along well with everyone and had never complained about threats and problems. So when Mellina rushed to the hospital, only to find her daughter dead, it left many unanswered questions for her family.

Mayers, 31, of Lot Ten, Parrylands Village, was discovered in a semi-conscious state by her neighbour Michael Greene around 6 am Sunday. Greene told police he had just got home from liming with friends when he heard Mayers screaming. On checking, he met her lying on the floor and contacted the police. Cpl Bisnath and officers from the Guapo Police Station responded and an ambulance took Mayers to the hospital where she died around 10 am.

Police found a knife and broken glass at Mayers’ home, suggesting that there was a scuffle and she was chopped with a knife. Mellina said she would usually take care of Mayers’ three children at her Santa Flora home on the weekends. She said Mayers was alone on Sunday and she did not know of any friends who would stay there. She said there was no robbery, only items scattered about the house.

“Right now I don't know what is really going on, I am wondering who could do this and what caused it. The police has not really talked to me as yet. I know my daughter would be missed by plenty people because she was friendly and used to dress and look nice,” Mellina said.

The three killings took the toll for the year to 396, 29 more than for the same period last year.