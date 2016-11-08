Family appeals for help in finding missing Express employee

Family and friends of a 23-year-old Express employee, Kezia Alexis have sent out an appeal for anyone who can assist in locating her after she failed to make it home last night.

Fomer TV news anchor Colleen Holder forwarded a short email to the media this morning with the appeal.

It reads: "I am writing on behalf of the family of Kezia Alexis who has been missing since yesterday. She is 23 years old, an employee of Express newspapers. She lives in Malabar, Arima. She was last seen leaving Express House in Port of Spain at 3:00pm yesterday, Monday 7th November and she was headed to class at UWI, St. Augustine but her family is not sure she made it there as she did not make it home last night. She usually informs her family if she is arriving home late. She was robbed in the church yard at Arima Open Bible on Sunday and bandits took away her cell phone so she has no phone now. But the number is 314-6713. The robbery was reported to the Arima Police."

Holder says Alexis' parents are Pastors Stephen and Karen Alexis of the Arima Open Bible Church and can be reached at 759-0148 and 643-6648.

She also submitted a number for Kezia's aunt Carla Hooker (784-1438) asking anyone with information to call the family at any of the numbers provided.

