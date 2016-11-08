Man chopped, burnt to death

A 34-year-old Chaguanas man whose relatives said was an out-patient of the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital, chopped a relative repeatedly in a fit of rage before lighting the injured man on fire, yesterday.

Lawmen said the aggressor then called the police and stood waiting for them at the gate.

Relatives said an ongoing argument between the two relatives led to the death of 32-year-old Sheldon Boatswain at his home at Mayers and Chrissie Terrace.

Boatswain, a supermarket employee, died after his body was thrown on several car tyres, doused with pitch oil and burnt at the back of his house.

Family members described the victim as the “quiet one.” The suspect remained in police custody last night.

Police said around 12.30 pm, Boatswain’s attacker “called the police and said his relative had died and come to the house.”

Investigators said when they arrived at the scene Boatswain’s attacker was standing waiting for them.

Insp Douglas, Sgts Elvin, King and WPC Francois, accompanied by officers from the Central CID and Crime Scenes Unit, visited the scene. When the T&T Guardian visited, the pungent scent of flesh was strong in the air. Smoke could still be seen billowing at the back of the yard.

The victim’s sister, Debbie Ann Neils, had to be consoled by co-workers and friends when she arrived at the house.

Before she was taken away by friends Neils said she did not know what the two relatives were arguing over. Homicide officers are continuing investigations.

The latest killing has taken the murder toll to 397 for the year.