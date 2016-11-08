Video: Cocoa chow a hit at Brasso Seco festival

T&T nationals usually agree that you can make chow with anything.

This weekend seemed to prove this true at the Brasso Seco annual Indigenous Cook Fextival, when one vendor used the main ingredient for chocolate, to make a savoury, spicy interpretation of a local favourite.

Cocoa chow.

While the snack is popular in areas like Brasso Seco, T&T nationals who attended the festival from other parts of the country were either delightfully intrigued or curiously hesitant about the snack.

Video: Kalifa Clyne

The annual cook festival saw residents presenting a variety of meats, specifically wild meat like lappe and deer, variations of our favourite snacks such as breadfruit pholourie and kurma and seasonings, and kitchen wares.

Brasso Seco, is located in the Northern Range, nestled among fruit trees, rain forests, rivers and cocoa and coffee trees.

Established as a Cocoa and Coffee plantation in the early 1900s the area is well known for its bio-diversity and it's scenic trails.