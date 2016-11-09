Cops probe killing of Enterprise woman

An Enterprise grandmother was found blugeoned to death metres from her home early this morning.

According to reports, Pamela Balgobin , 37, was walking along Walcott Lane Enterprise around 5 am when a man known to her snatched money she was holding in her hand.

She accosted him and the two got into an argument the roadway.

The man then allegedly began beating Balgobin with a piece of wood on her head.

Sometime after, a resident walking along the same street saw the nude body of a woman lying on the roadway. The woman's head and face were bashed in.

He alerted other residents, including relatives of Balgobin who were able to identify her.

The residents held the man a short distance away and contacted the police.

Up until noon, police and crime scene investigators were on the scene.