Corporations on PM’s talk of garbage bobol: Bring the evidence

Calling on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to bring evidence, the heads of several PNM and UNC-led regional corporations have denied facilitating corruption through illicit garbage collection processes.

Rowley, who made the statement at a public meeting in Arima last week Friday, called for Local Government reform, saying garbage collection was one of the most corrupt expenditures by the State.

However, chairman of the Princes Town Regional Corporation, Aiknath Singh, said Rowley should bring evidence of wrongdoing before making generalised statements.

“These politicians will make any kind of uncouth statements around elections. You cannot make a blanket statement and deem all corporations as having misappropriation of public funds. Bring concrete evidence,” Singh demanded.

Denying his corporation was corrupt, Singh said Nipdec was in charge of giving contracts for garbage disposal and checkers were assigned to ensure that contractors fulfilled their obligations.

Meanwhile, chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation (SRC), Leo Doodnath, also said that all garbage collectors were scrutinised regularly so it was untrue to say that his corporation was facilitating corruption.

“I don’t know which corporation Dr Rowley was speaking about but I am 100 per cent sure that at SRC we do not facilitate corruption. We are on record as always scrutinising the work that garbage collectors do,” Doodnath said.

He added that SRC had four private garbage contractors who were supervised by the Public Health Department.

“We also have the complaints division where burgesses can report the issues to the councillor,” Doodnath said, adding that Rowley was irresponsible by making a generalised statement and no evidence.

In the PNM-led San Fernando City Corporation, deputy Mayor Junia Regrello also denied his corporation was facilitating corruption.

“The Prime Minister will have the oversight and as head of security and intelligence, he will know what he is speaking about, but I do not know. As a member of this council, we do not have that existing here,” Regrello said.

Expressing concerns about the information, Regrello added: “This may have been a practice elsewhere but I am not familiar with it occurring in San Fernando.

“It is possible that it happens but I do not know where. If I am part of the new council, I will investigate this matter.”

Point Fortin Mayor Clyde Paul refused to express an opinion when asked about Rowley’s comments.

“I have nothing to say to the (T&T) Guardian or the media,” he stated when contacted on his phone.

Chairman of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation Premchand Sookoo said 15 private garbage collectors serviced the constituency and in some places like the SS Erin Road, garbage was picked up seven days per week.

Sookoo denied any wrongdoing in his constituency saying: “ I don’t know what corporation Dr Rowley is talking about but this does not happen in the Penal/Debe area at all.

He said supervisors were mandated to certify that work was actually done by the contractors before any payment was made.

“Whenever the vouchers come for payment it has to be verified first. No contractor is paid unless work is done. We have a complaints section where people can make reports,” Sookoo explained.

If for some reason the contractor did not fulfil his obligations, Sookoo said the contractor was allowed time to do it before payment was made.

Rowley did not name the corrupt corporations when he made the revelation last Friday in Arima.

He said millions of dollars were being paid to contractors for garbage collection in communities across the country but trash was still piled up at street corners.