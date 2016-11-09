EBC rejects two UNC candidates

The ruling People’s National Movement (PNM) is the only party fielding a full slate of 137 candidates for the November 28 Local Government election, since the Opposition United National Congress will only have 135 candidates.

Yesterday, the UNC issued its list of candidates, without names of candidates for the Woodbrook and Southern Port-of-Spain seats in the Port-of-Spain corporation area.

UNC chairman David Lee said two of UNC’s candidates who filed nomination papers on Monday for those two seats were rejected by the Elections and Boundaries Commission.

He said this was due to alleged discrepancies with documents from two supporting UNC personnel who had to sign the candidates’ nomination forms.

One of the Independent Liberal Party’s (ILP) eight candidates, Junior Mitchell for Enterprise South, also dropped out since he encountered a problem with his documents, ILP leader Rekha Ramjit said.

Apart from the PNM’s 137 candidates and UNC’s 135, other candidates include:

Movement for Social Justice: Daniel George (Fanny Village/Cap de Ville); Stuart Valentine (Techier Gunapo); Loren Alexander-Boodoosingh (Hollywood); Ronnie Adams (Egypt); Alvar Cadogan (Newlands/Mahaica); Patrick De Gannes (Santa Rosa/Blanchisseuse); Deryck Subero (Arima/North East); Stephanie Paul (Arima Central); Kelly John (Arima West/O'Meara); Gary Caleb (Tumpuna); Jumoke Adonis (Calvary).

Congress of the People: Amit Mahabir (St Augustine South/Piarco/St. Helena); Winston Ramsaroop (Maracas/Santa Margarita); Jerome Chaitan (La Florissante/Lopinot); Vishnu Pooran (Valsayn/St Joseph/Kelly Village); Mohammed Sulaiman (Warrenville); Jamieson Bahadur (Curepe/Pasea); Cletus Peters (Brighton/Vessigny); Kenrick Preudhomme (St. Ann’s/Cascade/Mon Repos West); Patricia Lans-Zurcher (Les Efforts West/La Romain).

National Solidarity Assembly: Rajendra Gosine (California/Point Lisas); Samuel Jaglal (Perseverance/Waterloo); Mahadeo Bisnath (Inverness/Princes Town South); Patricia Harris (Sangre Grande South); Tricia Trim (Manzanilla); Ravi Lakhan (Vega de Oropouche); Kishore Satram (Sangre Grande North West); Patsy John-Arindell (Sangre Grande North East); Keshrie Kissoon (Cocal/Mafeking).

Independent Liberal Party: Malyca Lawrence Enterprise North/Esmeralda); Joseph Brown (Edinburgh/Longdenville); Simeon Mahabir (Munroe Road/Caroni Savannah); Lyncia Hasranah (Cunupia); Alison Marie Bernard (Montrose); Zahir Khan (Charlieville); Frankie Ranjitsingh (Felicity/Endeavour). (GA)