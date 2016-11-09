Imbert orders PS to fix BIR’s problems

Finance Minister Colm Imbert is promising to give whatever support is necessary to fix the problems at the Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) building in Port-of-Spain after staff walked out due to health and safety concerns for the second consecutive day.

The minister said yesterday he had asked the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance and the chairman of the Board of Inland Revenue to address concerns raised by president of the Public Services Association Watson Duke.

On Monday, Duke led the workers in a walkout, saying many of them were falling sick because of the conditions at the building which houses their offices.

He said letters had been sent to Imbert about the concerns but the union got no response.

Contacted yesterday, Imbert told the T&T Guardian he had directed the PS and the chairman of the BIR “to deal with this issue as a matter of urgency.”

However, Duke said no one had contacted him or the union on the matter. He said he would give “whatever support is required at my level,” but he said “they (the PS and chairman of the BIR) are the first responders in a matter of this nature.

“The union and the workers are prepared for the long haul. It is within our rights and no injunction would stop us,” he added.

He said for far too long the pleas of the union and the workers have fallen on deaf ears. “The PNM has been in Government for one year, they know about the problem but yet they have done nothing,” he said.

Duke admits that apart from the inconvenience to the public in doing business at the BIR, the Government loses big time when the office is closed “because collection of taxes is affected through no fault of the public or the workers. The blame for this falls squarely on the Government when no money is collected,” he said.

Duke said the authorities “have to treat with it. It is critical and workers are well within their rights to protest.”

He promised they would continue to walk off the job sites as long as the issues were not addressed.

Duke said there needed to be “a structural engineering report with regard to the state of all the floors (at Trinidad House), a report on OSHA compliance, electrical inspection of the building, the fire service needs to come in and ensure the building has enough extinguishers in the event of a fire, the air condition needs to be fixed... people are getting sick,” he added.