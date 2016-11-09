T&T hoped for ‘Hillary’ headlines

Locally, there had been certain high hopes for “Hillary” headlines today.

That’s what some T&T politicians—from both the People’s National Movement Government and Opposition United National Congress - had been wishing for in yesterday’s US presidential election.

That is, along with millions of other supporters of Democrats candidate Hillary Clinton as opposed to fans of the Republican’s Donald Trump.

US media reported a record high voter turnout in yesterday’s election to elect the 45th President of the United States.

Many states reported long lines of voters from as early as the 6 am and 7 am start of polls.

Key development was an early surge of Hispanic voters—particularly from the crucial south and south west swing states - from as early as 8 am.

This was projected as a good start for Clinton, who held strong Hispanic support as well as among US blacks, women and the college educated.

Initially it wasn’t seen as a good sign for Trump, whose supporters included men - including white men - and non- college educated people.

In Florida alone—a key battleground—an estimated 6.4 million early voters were reported. Early voting began in recent days. Swing states like Florida determined the outcome. Other such states included Georgia, Virginia, Ohio, New Hampshire and Iowa.

Miami, Florida resident, T&T-born Irwin Alexander and his family, were among early voters last weekend.

Alexander said, “This eased the burden substantially, preventing long lines from accumulating on election date. In Florida, 60 per cent of the electorate had already cast their ballots prior to yesterday. As a result, yesterday’s election day lines in Florida were short.

“Early balloting was brisk and during our visit to the polling station there were approximately 75-100 people in line. The process took no more than 15 minutes from start to finish. Yesterday’s voting was for folks who didn’t vote early. Only a couple states don’t have early voting and in those states yesterday, the lines were long.”

US citizens in T&T had already voted via absentee ballots since the October 15 deadline for such voting.

Ballots for absentee voting were issued electronically 45 days before the election. Submissions were sent to the US or sent to the US Embassy. This added to the 46 million early votes cast before yesterday’s election day exercise.

The BBC, reporting on the first female contender for the US presidency, yesterday featured 44 other female leaders who have helmed countries - among them, BBC listed former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

Persad-Bissessar, another Clinton supporter, said of the US election: “Throughout its 240-year history, the United States has been ruled by men. Many women around the world were looking to Hillary to join the list of female leaders in the world and make the USA the 45th country to have had a female leader.

“She led a dignified, positive campaign that has energised women everywhere who looked forward to the results with great anticipation that she would shatter the toughest glass ceiling to become the first female President of the United States. She has inspired and empowered millions of girls and women across our planet.”

However, Persad-Bissessar’s colleague UNC MP Fuad Khan, who has been sporting an ‘I like Trump’ T-shirt, said: “I like his style. I didnt’t care about people ribbing me about him and if he pulled through I’d be glad - it would only mean I’m very good at choosing winners.”

PNM & UNC backed Hillary

However, PNM lady vice-chairman Camille Robinson-Regis said, “My family—here and in the US—all held the hope of ‘Hillary headlines’ (on today’s papers).

“My brother, who lives in the key swing state of Florida, had been campaigning for Hillary and canvassing for votes for her. I told him if Hillary didn’t win I’ll blame them squarely. My brother—and cousins in New York who are all registered Democrats—were among millions of early voters.

“They all understand the history that a victory by either Presidential candidate would have made and they’ve expressed concern if Trump won, what that would mean, especially for the Caribbean people, due to his immigration policies.

“But what I find truly amazing is that a country as liberal and advanced like the US took 200 years to have a woman on the ballot of one of the major political parties.

“I was also struck that the very first votes cast on election day just after midnight yesterday was in a tiny New Hampshire community with eight people - four voted for Clinton, two for Trump, one for an independent and one for the last Republican Presidential candidate, Mitt Romney.”

Robinson-Regis said the perceived “drop” in black community support for Clinton might have been because it was measured against the huge wave of such support that came out for Barack Obama in previous elections.

Opposition MP Dr Bhoe Tewarie, who lived in the US for almost 10 years during in his youth, said his daughter—an attorney—and her husband, who live in the US, went out to vote for Clinton very early yesterday.

“Most of the people I know in the US are Democrats. My few Republican friends, have—in this race—been very tortured by the situation,” Tewarie said.

“America has become a very divided country in the face of a growing diversity in its population, so there have been cultural and ethnic tensions as well as regarding immigration. Trump capitalised on that. There’s a worrisome global breeze that’s signalled by Trump, the Brexit vote and growing emergence of nationalist fervor.”

He added: “It has serious implications for the globalisation setting in for the last several decades and has serious implications for small states like ours, who have gone along with the globalisation trajectory and process and must now respond to a change of thinking in the dominant economies of the world. We have to watch and prepare for this.”

Further analysis of the US results will be done on Friday, when the Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies holds a panel discussion on the post-election future.

Debate topics includes whether a new era in US political campaigning has begun, how US-Caribbean relations will be affected, what the results means for the US immigrant population, especially the Caribbean diaspora and if pre-election concerns about internal unrest will materialise.