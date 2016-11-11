Archbishop to host special mass for 133 inmates

Archbishop Joseph Harris will be hosting a special Mass for incarcerated persons at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception tomorrow.

Over 130 inmates at the nation's prisons have been invited to the mass as part of the Extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy that Pope Francis has called from December 9 to November 20.

The service follows last Sunday's Mass at the Vatican for one thousand prisoners from around the world.

It is the first time that the Prison Service would be allowing so many inmates to leave the Prisons at the same time to attend an event. There will be inmates at the cathedral tomorrow from every prison in the country.

Bishop Claude Berkley, the Bishop of T&T and other members of the clergy would be in attendance. The Commissioner of Prisons Mr Sterling Stewart is expected to deliver an address.