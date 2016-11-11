Baby bones found in La Brea

Human bones, believed to be that of a baby which died in March but was never buried, were discovered in La Brea on Thursday evening.

Officers from Homicide Region Three, acting on information, detained an 18-year-old woman of La Brea, who is believed to be the mother of the dead child.



The woman reportedly gave birth on February 2. The birth was not registered.

The child was last seen alive on March 12. Police believe the child may have died around that time but never buried.

Investigations are continuing into the circumstances of the child’s death.