Courts robbed

Thieves carted away close to $100,000 in electronic items from Court's Trinidad Limited, located at High Street and Chancery Lane, San Fernando this morning.



The bandits smashed a large glass window pane located on Chancery Lane, to gain entry into the building.



Police responded to a call around 2.30 am and when they arrived, discovered several electronic items, including tablets and computers missing.



Officers are hoping that CCTV cameras from in the store and nearby buildings will be able to assist them in the arrest of the perpetrators and recovery of the items.