No $$ from Petrotrin for oil spills

Crab catchers and oyster vendors say they are facing a bleak Christmas because Petrotrin is still refusing to take responsibility for multiple oil spills in the Gulf of Paria which spread to the Oropouche Swamp.

Evidence of the spills can still be seen in the mangroves which grow along the Gordineau River, where over 40 crab catchers and oyster vendors eke out their meagre livelihoods.

Asha Sylvan, who has been selling oysters at Palmiste Junction for the past 15 years, said they were hoping to get some compensation before Christmas.

“Petrotrin called me for a meeting on November 2 and told me that they are not taking responsibility for the oil spills because the oil is not theirs so I should not expect compensation,” Sylvan said.

She added that Petrotrin officials said oil was naturally bubbling up from the ground and it was no fault of Petrotrin.

“They taking us for fools. If oil is bubbling up from down in the ground, take a rig and put it there. I asked them why were they cleaning the oil if it was not theirs and they said that it is their right to clean up any oil spill,” Sylvan said.

She called on newly-appointed Energy Minister Franklyn Khan to meet with them and ensure that Petrotrin fulfilled its responsibilities.

“Even if they are not compensating us, let them give us some financial assistance so we can pay our bills and buy some groceries for Christmas,” Sylvan said.

Another vendor, Premnath Baboolal, said he was also disappointed that Petrotrin would not be paying any financial aid to them.

“Right now things bad. Even when we catching the crab it not selling. We have no income and we cannot even send our children to school,” he added.

Indira Wilson said they were surviving on her mother’s pension.

“If it wasn’t for my mother, Ramdia Laloo, we would have starved. My son Sudesh Baboolal is handicapped and we get a disability grant for him and that is how we managing,” she said.

Saying she was feeling depressed because Christmas was approaching, Wilson said she was hoping Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley could read about their plight and offer aid to them as they never received any sort of financial help since the spills started last July.

Khan could not be reached on his cellular phone yesterday. However, on Tuesday, Khan expressed disgust at Petrotrin’s response to the oil spills.

He said oil pollution to inland and marine areas had sharply increased from a low of 843 barrels in 2011 to 18,960 barrels in 2014.

Lamenting that fishermen have not been paid their claims, Khan said his ministry would be taking steps to ensure that energy companies complied with the revised National Oil Spill Contingency Plan, which mandated that equipment and personnel were on hand to deal with land and marine oil spills.

He added that the ministry had been conducting audits of operators to ensure they could meet their obligations in the event of a spill.

An email was sent to Petrotrin yesterday requesting information on whether the affected people will be given aid but there was no response.

